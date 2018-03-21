Lismore shop to close its doors for major renovations

BUSINESS GEMS: Mariska and Gary Pinkerton will close their store on April 7 and re -open in the first week of May after they have a significant refurbishment following the ex-Cyclone storm and flood damage in March 2017.

BUSINESS GEMS: Mariska and Gary Pinkerton will close their store on April 7 and re -open in the first week of May after they have a significant refurbishment following the ex-Cyclone storm and flood damage in March 2017. Alison Paterson

IT'S been a long journey for Lismore Jewel Centre's Mariska and Gary Pinkerton, but a happy ending is in sight for the Molesworth St business.

In 2016 they undertook a significant refurbishment of their premises.

But just a few months later, a metre of water surged through their shop during the devastating March 2017 floods and all their hard work was ruined.

Since then, the pair have been planning their grand refurbishment, which Ms Pinkerton said has helped them maintain a sense of optimism.

She said the Lismore Jewel Centre will close on April 7 and then reopen the first week of May.

"Yes, it's been a real trial, but instead of getting angry or sad, I keep imagining what it will be like when the renovation is finished,” she said.

"All fixtures will be white with lighting, we will have blue walls and carpet, so the shop will look really light, fresh and crisp.”

Ms Pinkerton said in the 2016 renovation, they had a flood-proof floor which survived the filthy waters.

"It took a while to dry but it's good now, we did not have to replace it or the walls but we did have to replace all the other fixtures,” she said.

"The new cabinetry is also flood-proof, we can sponge it down to clean it if it gets wet, it's going to be really good.”

Ms Pinkerton said on their opening week they will have a series of exciting events and she urged all their customers to check out their website at https://www.lismorejewelcentre.com.au/grand-reopening-lismore-jewel-centre.html