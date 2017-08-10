Lismore set to host 200 arts industry delegates

A FOUR-DAY event from November 30 to December 3 this year will welcome an anticipated 200 arts industry delegates called Artstate Lismore.

Regional Arts NSW announced the program at The Australian Museum in Sydney.

The event will include a line-up of inspirational speakers alongside a multi-genre arts program showcasing the very best in arts from the Northern NSW region.

Regional Arts NSW Chair Stephen Champion said the regional arts practice of the highest order is prolific in NSW but it still often occurs without recognition; particularly by reviewers and our urban counterparts.

"Artstate is set to change this by placing the spotlight on a different regional hub each year for the next four years, beginning with Lismore,” he said.

Arts Northern Rivers, Executive Director Peter Wood said Artstate will be delivered in all four regional centres in partnership with the local Regional Arts Development Organisation.

"Arts Northern Rivers is working closely with Regional Arts NSW to deliver a cultural program that showcases the exceptional talent in our region," Mr Wood said.

The cultural program will run alongside the speakers program and features local artists and performers from the Northern NSW region including local Lismore theatre company NORPA with their world premiere of the new production Djurra; a free public concert by the Regional Youth Orchestra NSW featuring talented students from Northern Rivers Conservatorium; Cheeky Cabaret presented by Brett Haylock from the Brunswick Picture House; Tom Avery aka Blakboi; and the Spaghetti Dancers from Byron Bay.

The opening of Artstate Lismore will also coincide with the opening of the new Lismore Regional Gallery building and exhibition.

Early bird registration tickets are on sale now at www.artstate.com.au