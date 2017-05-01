Lismore servo owner carries on despite flood gut punch

LIKE many other businesses service station owner Shahz Rana has been floored by the Lismore flood - but he's standing right back again, keen to get on with things.

Mr Rana owns Lismore's two BP-branded servos, one near Trinity Catholic College and the other on the corner of Conway and Dawson streets.

Not only were the servos looted during the flood, but the Dawson St site lost every piece of stock, equipment, and machinery.

Mr Rana put the total damage bill at $200,000, which didn't include loss of trading income.

"Everything is completely gone," he said.

Unfortunately the business wasn't insured for flooding, for which the cost Mr Rana was informed by his broker was simply too high. Another assumption made was that it wasn't available in Lismore because of the risk.

The servo's pumps also need replacing - at an extra cost of between $60,000 to $100,000.

And BP, which is supposed to help maintain the pumps, has so far refused to front the cost.

"They have claimed it's not their responsibility," Mr Rana said.

The Dawson St servo will remain closed for the foreseeable future and until a long list of maintenance is complete.

"Because of all the water was so high, the tanks and the lines got extreme pressure. We have to get them line tested and tanks tested to make sure there is no leaks," Mr Rana said.

He said the Federal Government's the Category C disaster funding grant, which provide up to $15,000 per business, barely touched the sides of what was needed to restart the business.

He will also take out a $130,000 low interest loan on offer by the Federal Government.

But Mr Rana is stoic about rebuilding, saying it simply has to be done.

"I've been here 12 years and I earn every single dollar is made in this town, and my staff are still with me.

"We'll rebuild it back."

"We'll just do it all over again, there is no other way."