Lismore serviceman game for competing at Invictus

MOTIVATED MAN: Nathan Parker puts in the hard yards at training. He suffered an amputation of his left hand after a bus accident.

WHILE recovering in hospital after a bus accident, Pilot Officer Nathan Parker decided he was not going to allow his amputation to define his life.

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the gutsy man who grew up in Lismore, gritted his teeth and set his sights at competing in the 2017 Invictus Games in September.

COURAGE UNDER FIRE: Lismore's Nathan Parker is competing in swimming, athletics and indoor rowing at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. Supplied - CPL Mark Doran

Now living in Canberra, Parker, 21, will represent the Australian Defence Force in his sports of swimming, athletics and indoor rowing in Toronto, Canada, at the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.

It's been a hard road but Parker, who joined the Air Force in 2014 and was a pilot trainee at the Australian Defence Force Academy until he was injured in 2015, reckons the Invictus Games has been a positive motivation during his recovery and rehabilitation.

Recently Parker was back in Lismore for a few days and in between training and seeing some family and friends, he made time to give a talk at St Carthages and Our Lady Help of Christians primary schools.

"I was strongly motivated to return to running during my recovery,” he said.

"Since achieving that goal, sport and training has not only enabled me to continue to get stronger and fitter, but has also enabled me to return to participating in personnel training alongside my military peers.”

Parker said a strong motivator in his recovery is getting back in the pilot's seat.

"Returning to the air and regaining my Recreational Aviation Australia, Pilot's Certificate following the bus accident which caused my injuries.

He said he applied for Invictus Games to keep moving forward during his rehabilitation.

"The 2017 Invictus Games was a goal I set myself while recovering in hospital in the days following the accident,” he said.

"I also want to represent the Air Force, the Australian Defence Force and my country on the world stage.”

In 2018, Sydney will host Invictus Games.