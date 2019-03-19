Lismore secures the speedcars

DONE DEAL: Promoter David Lander (left) and NSW Speedcar Association official Dean Welfare shake hands on a deal for Lismore Speedway to host the Australian Speedcar Grand Prix.

HISTORY will be created at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night when one of the oldest speedcar events in the world is held.

The time-honoured Australian Speedcar Grand Prix, inaugurated in 1938, comes to the showground venue for the first time.

Such is the prestige of this race, the Lismore track becomes only the 10th venue in AGP history that has hosted the event.

In keeping with that stability, after speaking with representatives from the sanctioning Speedcar Association of New South Wales, promoter David Lander has agreed to a two-year deal to run the Australian Speedcar Grand Prix at Lismore.

This is wonderful news for Northern Rivers race fans who will now get the opportunity to see some of the best speedcar drivers in the world compete at the showground in consecutive years.

The Australian Speedcar Grand Prix is one of the four oldest speedcar races in the world, joined by America's famous "Night Before the 500”, the Californian-held annual Turkey Night GP and the Victorian Speedcar Championship, all with a heritage that traces back to the 1930s.

It's a very proud moment for Lander.

"This race is steeped in history and tradition and the AGP roll of honour reads like a who's who of world speedcar racing,” Lander said.

"What this event means not only to speedcar fans but also the place the AGP holds in Australian and world speedway, is a status that few other oval track races have achieved largely because its heritage goes back to 1938.

"We here at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway are very proud to host the prestigious Australian Speedcar Grand Prix for the two years and it's also very pleasing to me that our venue is now a part of the wonderful history of this race.”

Legendary four-times Indianapolis 500 winner, Texan A.J. Foyt recorded back-to-back AGP wins in Sydney (1975-76), while 20-times American World of Outlaws champion Steve Kinser won the AGP in 1986.

Arguably the greatest American who has raced in Australia, the late Bob Tattersall, won the AGP five times (1960, 1962, 1966, 1967 and 1969) at the Sydney Showground.

The biggest stars in Australian speedcar racing history also have their name etched on the AGP perpetual shield.

Three of the leading drivers on the current Australian speedcar scene who are all former national champions - Kaidon Brown, Nathan Smee and Adam Clarke - have entered for the 2019 AGP.

Both Smee and Clarke are former AGP winners.

Admission this Saturday costs $30 (adults), $25 (seniors), $75 (family pass - two adults, two students), and is free for children aged under 12. For more information go to www.lismorespeedway.com.au

Gates open at 4pm and racing, with a full support program, starts at 5.30pm.