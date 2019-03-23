Menu
Who will win?
Who will win? NSW Electoral Council
Politics

LISMORE: Rolling updates for NSW election

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Mar 2019 6:00 PM
IT'S almost time for the polling booths to close and for people to return to their warm homes and await the outcome of the 2019 NSW State election.

With two of the most marginal seats in the state, all eyes will be on the Northern Rivers.

In Lismore, it's a genuine three-way tussle, with former federal member for Page Janelle Saffin the short-priced favourite with the bookies, ahead of Sue Higginson of the Greens and Austin Curtin of the Nationals, who is seeking election following the retirement of sitting member Thomas George.

Stay with us here on The Northern Star website, where we'll have up-to-date results from both the Lismore and Ballina electorates, as well as all the action from the candidates' victory (or defeat) parties. We'll also post updates regularly on our Facebook page.

