LISMORE: Rolling updates for NSW election

IT'S almost time for the polling booths to close and for people to return to their warm homes and await the outcome of the 2019 NSW State election.

With two of the most marginal seats in the state, all eyes will be on the Northern Rivers.

In Lismore, it's a genuine three-way tussle, with former federal member for Page Janelle Saffin the short-priced favourite with the bookies, ahead of Sue Higginson of the Greens and Austin Curtin of the Nationals, who is seeking election following the retirement of sitting member Thomas George.

