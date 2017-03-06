Lismore roads maintenance schedule for March

A SCHEDULE of roadworks and road maintenance is listed by Lismore City Council on a monthly basis.
From today, Monday March 6, a weekly roads schedule has begun.
Repairs include:
- Urban pothole repairs in Lismore and the CBD;
- Rural bitumen pothole repairs in Tuntable Falls Road, The Channon Road and Pinchin Road;
- Rural gravel maintenance in Skyline Road South, Wybelena Road, Henson Road and Faulkner Road.
Monthly major roadworks include:
- Cathcart St for road pavement and drainage at a cost of $853k by council. Completion mid-April.
- Tuntable Falls Road for roadworks at a cost of $1m by RMS. Completion end March.
- Beaumont Drive for water main replacement at a cost of $110k by council. Completion end of March.
- Diadem Street (Ballina Road to Uralba Street) for water main renewal at a cost of $700k by council. Completion by end of April.
Gravel maintenance for March includes:
- Geraghty Lane
- Haywood Lane
- Howards Grass Road
- Gray Road
- McKinnon Road
- Dolby Lane
- Paff Lane
- Maxwell Lane
- Behan Access Road
- Alexander Lane
- Lavis Road
- Virtue Road
- Tuckean Island
- Walmsley Road
- Pineapple Road
- Lindendale Lane
- Wooley Road
- Grennan Road
- Graham Road
- Hoare Lane
- Banks Lane
- Plenkovich Road
- Gollan Road
- Randle Road
- Webber Road
- Cook Road
- Henson Road
- Stibbard Lane
- Williams Lane
- Thomson Lane
- Campbell Lane