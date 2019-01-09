Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT HAPPY JAN: Asian Feast customers Hope Fennell and Matt Martin were horrified to find bits of metal wire in their takeaway food yesterday.
NOT HAPPY JAN: Asian Feast customers Hope Fennell and Matt Martin were horrified to find bits of metal wire in their takeaway food yesterday. CONTRIBUTED
News

Lismore restaurant responds after metal found in food

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
9th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOONELLEBAH woman has warned others after she found "bits of wire from a steel dish scrubber" in the middle of her partner's meal.

After the incident yesterday, Hope Fennell took to the Lismore And Surroundings Information Exchange Facebook page, posting: "Be careful when eating from Asian Feast at Lismore Shopping Square, found in the chicken and vegetables today - metal scrubber pieces."

The post generated 40 reactions, 36 comments and 10 shares, with others claiming to have had the same experience at the Lismore restaurant.

"Yep I had metal in there years back. I never eat there anymore," Samantha Hicks commented.

"I got some the other day too, I only saw it last minute before I was about to give some food to my bubba," Natalie Fava commented.

Miss Fennell said her partner Matt Martin was eating the meal and "tasted the metal and felt the crunch in the chicken".

"He said, 'lucky I had my glasses on', to see it when he took it from his mouth," she said.

"I contacted Asian Feast and all they said was they will replace my meal.

"I have reported it to Lismore City Council and a notice has been sent through to the food/health inspector."

Asian Feast manager Emma Gui publicly apologised and said "sometimes" the metal scraps fell off the dish scrubber while washing dishes.

"I believe it happens sometimes, by accident but not always," Ms Gui said.

She said every dish, container and meal would be checked thoroughly to prevent it happening again.

"We are very sorry, we will be very careful next time before we serve any food," she said.

asian feast food safety lismore city council lismore restaurant lismore shopping square
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shark sighting closes crowded beach

    Shark sighting closes crowded beach

    Environment THE beach will remain closed until life guards deem it safe to reopen.

    • 9th Jan 2019 3:39 PM
    Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    premium_icon Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    Crime Sydney-based lawyer faced challenges with lengthy police brief

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Crime Police are appealing for information about the incident at Casino

    RAAF's historic flight grounded ... what a fizzer

    RAAF's historic flight grounded ... what a fizzer

    News Hundreds turned out locally for the flight that never came.

    Local Partners