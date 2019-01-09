Lismore restaurant responds after metal found in food

NOT HAPPY JAN: Asian Feast customers Hope Fennell and Matt Martin were horrified to find bits of metal wire in their takeaway food yesterday.

A GOONELLEBAH woman has warned others after she found "bits of wire from a steel dish scrubber" in the middle of her partner's meal.

After the incident yesterday, Hope Fennell took to the Lismore And Surroundings Information Exchange Facebook page, posting: "Be careful when eating from Asian Feast at Lismore Shopping Square, found in the chicken and vegetables today - metal scrubber pieces."

The post generated 40 reactions, 36 comments and 10 shares, with others claiming to have had the same experience at the Lismore restaurant.

"Yep I had metal in there years back. I never eat there anymore," Samantha Hicks commented.

"I got some the other day too, I only saw it last minute before I was about to give some food to my bubba," Natalie Fava commented.

Miss Fennell said her partner Matt Martin was eating the meal and "tasted the metal and felt the crunch in the chicken".

"He said, 'lucky I had my glasses on', to see it when he took it from his mouth," she said.

"I contacted Asian Feast and all they said was they will replace my meal.

"I have reported it to Lismore City Council and a notice has been sent through to the food/health inspector."

Asian Feast manager Emma Gui publicly apologised and said "sometimes" the metal scraps fell off the dish scrubber while washing dishes.

"I believe it happens sometimes, by accident but not always," Ms Gui said.

She said every dish, container and meal would be checked thoroughly to prevent it happening again.

"We are very sorry, we will be very careful next time before we serve any food," she said.