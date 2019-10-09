Menu
Lismore restaurant closes suddenly after less than a year

JASMINE BURKE
9th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
A VIETNAMESE restaurant in Lismore has closed its doors after a less than a year of trading.

Owners Quang Nguyen and Hanh Tran announced on Facebook the closure of Linh's Vietnamese Restaurant in Molesworth Street.

"Thank you for support us. We are really sorry to let you know that we are closed and moving,” the post read.

"Thank for all.”

The couple moved to Lismore a month before the 2018 flood and opened the business after cooking Vietnamese food in Vietnam through a home business.

Linh's Vietnamese Restaurant offered an authentic Vietnamese taste experience, with offerings including rice paper rolls and spring rolls for entrees, a variety of salads and soups, stirfry options followed by mains including vermicelli dishes, pork balls, sour and spicy noodles and pho dishes.

They opened on November 2, 2018 and were opened for lunch and dinner.

