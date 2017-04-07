Lismore residents discuss disaster concerns

Lismore community flood meeting:

FLOOD-AFFECTED residents had the chance to talk to those driving Lismore's recovery at a community flood forum.

Emergency services representatives were joined by state and federal members, Thomas George and Kevin Hogan at Lismore City Hall on Thursday night to provide updates on the restoration effort and answer questions.

Flood-related rental disputes and catering for the homeless were among the concerns posed to the community leaders throughout the evening.

Some residents used the evening to vent their frustrations while others discussed the roll out of disaster assistance grants.

One Lismore resident shifted the conversation to discuss the mentality of the town moving forward.

To the crowd of about 150 people, a St George Bank worker encouraged the recovery discussion to shift from Lismore's resilience towards exploring the city's prospects.

"A rubber ball is resilient, you can squash it as much as you want but when you let it go it it goes back to just being a rubber ball again," he said.

"But a piece of coal you put it under pressure it becomes a diamond.

"I would like to see the ways in which we can come out of this as a diamond."

Mayor Isaac Smith agreed with the sentiments of the resident and said the council seeks to "use these challenges to create opportunities" following the disaster.

Recovery coordinator, Euan Ferguson reinforced the importance of embracing the loss inflicted by the disaster to "roll up our sleeves and move forward."

"Don't regard yourselves as victims, you are survivors and the important thing about survivors is that you are looking to the future."

In his experience in recovery relief, Mr Ferguson said a good place is to kick start the economy by supporting local retailers.

"The greatest way forward is by supporting your own local businesses and your own local clubs and retuning your custom to to those businesses which have been really severely affected."