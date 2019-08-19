Lismore residents asked to stop using recycling satchels

HOLD ON: Lismore City Council is asking residents to hold off placing the recycling satchel in their yellow bin while the tip centre is out of action.

HOLD ON: Lismore City Council is asking residents to hold off placing the recycling satchel in their yellow bin while the tip centre is out of action. Supplied

According to the council website, HOLD that recycling satchel.

On Monday Lismore City Council posted on social media a request to all residents to hold off placing the satchels in their recycling bin while the waste centre is out of action.

Council had previously said the Resource Recovery Collection Satchels help them recycle 100 tonnes of these mixed products every year.

The Resource Recovery Collection Satchels allow residents a free way to recycle items including: household batteries, reading glasses, corks, CDs and DVDs, X-rays, mobile phones and accessories, small electronics (such as cameras, iPods and calculators) and printer cartridges.

"Please stop placing Resource Recovery Collection Satchels in yellow recycling bins for the time being,” the post read.

"The facility in Chinderah where we are sending recycling while the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre is closed does not accept these satchels.

"Please keep them in your cupboard until our recycling centre reopens.”

According to council's website, the satchels are manually sorted for further recycling, with items passed on to non-profit organisations.

"For example, reading glasses are given to the local Lions Club to send to impoverished nations around the world while old X-rays go to the Scouts, who recycle them and raise funds for their activities,” council said.

"Used printer cartridges are sent to Planet Ark to be recycled into plastic products and mobile phones are recycled through the Mobile Muster.”