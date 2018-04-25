Lismore remembered them

DAWN SERVICE: The 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment was in attendance and provided the catafalque party who stand in each of the four quadrants around the memorial. After the Lismore Dawn Service the catapult party then left to attend the Bangalow Anzac Day service. Here Warrant Officer Class One, Regimental Sergeant Major Michael Newbold stands before the memorial.

DAWN SERVICE: The 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment was in attendance and provided the catafalque party who stand in each of the four quadrants around the memorial. After the Lismore Dawn Service the catapult party then left to attend the Bangalow Anzac Day service. Here Warrant Officer Class One, Regimental Sergeant Major Michael Newbold stands before the memorial. Alison Paterson

THEY rose early to line the street and gather around the cenotaph at the Lismore Memorial Baths in the dark to welcome those marching in Lismore's 2018 Anzac Day Dawn Service.

In their hundreds they came, young and old, in uniforms and in board-shorts, wearing medals they had earned or had been awarded to a relation or loved one.

Children in school uniform, volunteers and career personnel in their emergency services gear, parents, relations, colleagues,serving and former defence force personnel did not let the threat of rain deter them from attending.

The Robe family were there to see their daughter and sister Bayli, 13, marching in the Air Force Cadets.

Her mother Crel and father Ed said they were very proud of the Trinity College daughter, while siblings Lilli, Harley and Ali said they were excited to be able to see her march.

Wearing a WW1 Voluntary Aid Detachment uniform, Sue Pringle was one of the leaders of the march, along with former Royal Engineer Ken Jolley.

Ms Pringle who is a long-time member of the Lismore branch of the Australian Red Cross, said it was marvellous to see so many people there to commemorate the day.

The 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment was also in attendance and provided the catafalque party who stand in each of the four quadrants around the memorial.

After the Lismore Dawn Service the catafalque party then left to attend the Bangalow Anzac Day service.

The battalion's senior officer in attendance was Warrant Officer Class One, Regimental Sergeant Major Michael Newbold.

Members of the 41st Battalion will be attending Anzac Day Service from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie.

There were three generations of Tompkins at the Lismore service with Alastair, Geoff and grandson Hugo.

Lismore RSL Sub-branch president and Vietnam veteran Cecil Harris said it was important people remembered the great sacrifices made by those who had served in so many wars and conflicts.

"This has a lot to do with the younger generation coming along with their parents, it's important because the ranks of World War diggers are getting thinner,” he said.

"Every flower around the memorial has a tag with the name of a solider mentioned on the tablets who fought in the wars.”

Branch secretary Wilson McClelland said they were thrilled with such a large turnout which he estimated was "well over 1000” people.