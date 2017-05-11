Lismore Regional Gallery loses elevator to floods

The Lismore Regional Gallery after the flood in Lismore.

The new Lismore Regional Gallery received an untimely challenge to its foundations as muddy, fetid water swamped the lower levels of the new building.

Director Brett Adlington said it was a good chance to test the building with minor alterations being made to provide better flood resilience.

"The downstairs is largely brick, cement and glass and it survived pretty well,” he said.

"The big delay however has been the lift.

"It arrived from Europe two days before the flood, and was still largely in its crates ready for installation.

"A new one has now been ordered, and so it now looks like we will not be able to open the building to the public until late October.”

The old gallery site did not fair quiet as well with exhibition display equipment such as DVD players, monitors, plinths, some electrical tools and gallery seating lost to the flood.

"Our priority when packing up was saving artwork.

"Some of our permanent collection had been located downstairs of the old gallery in preparation for our move.

"A few photographs, that are able to be reprinted, were damaged, and one painting had water damage.

"We are currently seeking reports from conservators - however it looks like it will survive intact.”

The gallery's new site - part of the old Limore High School and sharing space with the council library and Northern Rivers Conservatorium - was at least five times the size of the old bank building, Mr Adlington said.

New features planned included a dedicated space for events and workshops, a small artist's studio, four times the old exhibition space and a rotating display from the gallery's permanent collection of around 1000 works.