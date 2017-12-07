Explained: How to cash in on your drink containers

BRIGHT YOUNG THING: Layla Griffiths, 3, of Goonellabah, returns plastic bottles to Lismore's reverse vending machine in order to raise money for her piggy bank.

LISMORE drink consumers can now collect a 10 cent refund per eligible drink container in their area, under the New South Wales Government's Container Deposit Scheme.

The region's first reverse vending machine went live yesterday, a week after the scheme was officially launched.

The scheme is expected to reduce the amount of litter in NSW by 40 per cent by 2020.

Consumers can collect their eligible containers and head to Brewster Street - opposite Lismore Shopping Square - to deposit them.

Consumers have three options with their refund: receive a Woolworths voucher to be redeemed for cash or an in-store credit, register to receive a direct payment to your designated bank account via PayPal, or donate the refund to one of four charities and community groups linked to the reverse vending machine.

Collecting your refund

1. Put your container in the slot labelled either glass or liquid paperboard, plastic bottles, cans.

2. Choose one of the two options on the screen: donate or voucher.

3. Select a charity from donate, or paypal deposit or Woolworths from voucher, confirm and collect your ticket.

To receive a direct payment to your designated bank account via PayPal, download the myTOMRA App from Google Play or iTunes App Stores and create a TOMRA profile.

The app comes with a personal membership card that you scan on the machine to get the refunds digitally into your TOMRA profile.

At the RVM:

1. Open the app and follow the prompts to link your PayPal account to the app before you redeem any eligible containers.

2. Once you've linked your PayPal account, scan your unique barcode in the myTOMRA app at the RVM to log in.

3. Place all your containers in the RVM one at a time, then select PayPal on screen. Your refund will be transferred to your PayPal account in moments.