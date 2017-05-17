Lismore Recovery Centre to close

LISMORE'S flood recovery centre will close this Friday following a review headed by recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson into the continued need for the support hub.
In the past two weeks, Mr Ferguson said numbers had dwindled at the Lismore centre with about one or two people visiting the complex turned recovery centre on Military Rd.
While the centre is closing, Mr Ferguson reinforced Lismore City Council would have a point of contact at its office as well as the old railway station to provide for community needs.
He said the impending closure signals flood affected residents are to liaise directly with relevant agencies, which were temporarily housed at the centre while their offices in Lismore were being repaired after the March 31 natural disaster.
He said the inaccessibility of those office buildings was a big part of the inception of the recovery centres.
Byron Shire residents will be able to access Neighbourhood House in Mullumbimby or the council chambers for further flood support.
Alternatively, Byron Shire residents can access the Murwillumbah recovery centre, which Mr Ferguson said will remain open for another week.
For more information, contact Lismore City Council 1300 87 83 87 or Byron Shire Council 6626 7000.
Flood support contacts
Australian Government Disaster Relief Payment 180 22 66
Department of Human Services - Centrelink 180 22 66
Disaster Welfare Services 1800 018 444
Housing NSW 1800 422 322
Australian Red Cross 1800 812 028
NSW Mental Health 1300 137 934
Lifeline 13 11 44
Small Business NSW
1300 134 359
Services NSW 13 77 88
Legal Aid
1300 888 529
NSW Fair Trading 13 32 20
NSW Rural Assistance Authority 1800 678 593
Insurance Council of Australia 1800 734 621
NSW Environment Protection Authority 131 555