Lismore Recovery Centre to close

LISMORE'S flood recovery centre will close this Friday following a review headed by recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson into the continued need for the support hub.

In the past two weeks, Mr Ferguson said numbers had dwindled at the Lismore centre with about one or two people visiting the complex turned recovery centre on Military Rd.

While the centre is closing, Mr Ferguson reinforced Lismore City Council would have a point of contact at its office as well as the old railway station to provide for community needs.

He said the impending closure signals flood affected residents are to liaise directly with relevant agencies, which were temporarily housed at the centre while their offices in Lismore were being repaired after the March 31 natural disaster.

Recovery centre in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

He said the inaccessibility of those office buildings was a big part of the inception of the recovery centres.

Byron Shire residents will be able to access Neighbourhood House in Mullumbimby or the council chambers for further flood support.

Alternatively, Byron Shire residents can access the Murwillumbah recovery centre, which Mr Ferguson said will remain open for another week.

For more information, contact Lismore City Council 1300 87 83 87 or Byron Shire Council 6626 7000.

Flood support contacts

Australian Government Disaster Relief Payment 180 22 66

Department of Human Services - Centrelink 180 22 66

Disaster Welfare Services 1800 018 444

Housing NSW 1800 422 322

Australian Red Cross 1800 812 028

NSW Mental Health 1300 137 934

Lifeline 13 11 44

Small Business NSW

1300 134 359

Services NSW 13 77 88

Legal Aid

1300 888 529

NSW Fair Trading 13 32 20

NSW Rural Assistance Authority 1800 678 593

Insurance Council of Australia 1800 734 621

NSW Environment Protection Authority 131 555