Lismore records 69mm of rain in 24 hours

THE region has had a very wet weekend and the clouds are not set to clear up just yet.

Since 9am yesterday, Lismore has received 69.8mm of rainfall, Casino 45.8mm, Ballina 32mm and Byron Bay 23mm.

A high pressure system currently was over the southern Tasman Sea, while a trough of low pressure over the northern inland was slowly moving west, the Bureau of Meteorology explained.

MORE:

Current road closures across Northern Rivers

'We're disappointed': SES slams flood drivers

A second trough over South Australia was moving east and expected to pass through New South Wales from Tuesday to Thursday.

These synoptic features was expected maintain showery conditions across most of the state for much of the week.

Forecast

Monday is set to be cloudy with patchy fog inland early this morning and a 95% chance of showers.

There is a chance of thunderstorms, with possible heavy falls.

Winds northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Tuesday is set to be cloudy with patchy fog inland in the early morning and a 95% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Light winds with overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday is set to be cloudy with patchy morning fog inland and an 80% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Light winds with overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Thursday is set to be cloudy with patchy morning fog inland and a 90% chance of showers.

The chance of a thunderstorm.

Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 20 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.