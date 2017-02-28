Lismore receives half the month's rain in one day

As the rain began on Sunday Travis Armstrong snapped this photo of a waterspout that appeared over Main Beach at Minnie Water.

LISMORE has received about 58mm of rain this month so far and more than half of it fell over one day.

In the 24 hours from midnight yesterday the airport recorded 33.4mm of rain. This is compared to 27.6mm for the rest of February combined.

Rain, storms and even possible flooding is predicted right through to Tuesday next week.

"Thunderstorms can be expected, depending on how severe weather cells form within those storm features,” Weatherzone meteorologist Jacob Cronje told The Northern Star on Sunday.

"With that comes a risk of flooding because showers are expected to continue to the weekend.”

Today the Bureau of Meteorology has already recorded 21.2mm of rain since midnight and the forecast shows possible thunderstorms.

The rainy weather is thanks to a low pressure trough which extends from the north over the central inland parts of the state.

The trough is expected to move over the far west by Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology reported.

Temperatures will also remain in the mid-high 20s up until Saturday and Sunday when it hits 30 and 31 degrees.

The mean maximum temperature for February was about 32.2 degrees, give or take .5 degrees because yesterday's final temperature is not yet available.

The annual climate statistics for February in Lismore show mean maximum temperature of 29.3°C and a mean rainfall of 183.6mm.