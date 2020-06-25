Lismore racing now at Casino

HEAVY NEWS: Northern Rivers Racing Association stewards have deemed Lismore’s track ttoo heavy so the June 25 races will be held at Casino. Photo Marc Stapelberg

A HEAVY track rating means the Lismore Turf Club relingquishes hosting Thursday’s TAB meeting after Northern Rivers Racing Association stewards deemed their track unsafe.

The event will be switched to Casino after NRRA stewards inspected Lismore and decided it was unsuitable for racing, a decision LTC chairman, Mark Oaten, said was disappointing.

Oaten said this means the club’s next race will be Saturday, July 18, just four days after a seven-race TAB meeting at Ballina on the preceding Tuesday.

The June 25 meeting transfer sees two changes to the seven races with the benchmark 66 handicap and Class 1 previous set to run over 1516m at Lismore now 1400m at Casino.

The $20,000 PRD Nationwide Casino Benchmark Handicap (1400m) has 12 acceptors and includes four last start winners – Macchina Volante (Steward Campbell), Group Think (Edward O’Rourke), Arcalette (Matthew Dunn) and Chantilly Chateau (Leo Clapham).

The three former are trained at Murwillumbah, while Chantilly Chateau will recieve a suprise home advantage, resuming after spelling following a B58 win at Grafton in late January.

Sired by Bel Danorp, the seven-year-old mare has had four starts at Casino, winning over the 1400m in a B58 on a Heavy 10 track, to win seven of her 41 starts.

A good barrier draw (2) has her ready although she hasn’t first up in her six returns.

If successful Thursday with Coffs Harbour jockey Ray Spokes on board she will jump the $100,000 prizemoney barrier.

While Casino hosts the Lismore meeting, the Clarence River Jockey Club begins its 2020 Tooheys XXXX Gold July Racing Carnival on Sunday with a seven-race TAB meeting highlighted by three major “preludes”.

With 171 nominations for Sunday’s meeting, 36 of them are in the $24,500 John Carlton Quality (1215m).

Winner of that race is exempt from ballot in the $150,000 Ramornie Handicap (1200m) on Wednesday, July 8.

The CRJC received 20 nominations for the $24,500 Grafton Cup Quality Prelude (2230m) the winner of which is also exempt from ballot in the July 9 $200,000 Grafton Cup (2350m).

The $20,000 Grafton Guineas Prelude 3YO Benchmark 66 Handicap (1420m) has 21 nominations.