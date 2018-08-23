Lismore publican celebrates 20-year milestone

SET ON the corner of Keen Street stands Mick Bulmer's pride and joy - and the heart of the local community.

For the past 20 years, The Rous Hotel Lismore has been operating under the ownership of licensee Mick, who took over the hotel in 1998 with his parents, Frank and Pat Bulmer.

"Dad passed away several years ago but has always been a guiding light for me as a publican, and Mum still keeps an eye on the business," Mick said.

Having started in the industry as a 19-year-old, Mick looks back fondly on his career, and in particular, his time spent at The Rous.

20 YEARS: The Rous Hotel Lismore is family friendly. Chyna Hayden

"I couldn't have wished for a better working life."

Over the last 20 years, a lot of changes have taken place with the latest major renovation recently completed.

Having been rendered and painted, the fresh, modern look of the new-and-improved Rous Hotel Lismore has boosted its popularity amongst locals, who have always known it as being the local, family hotel.

"I have seen local kids grow up, and they are now adults with families of their own," Mick explained.

"The industry has changed a lot over the years, but the main principles of running a pub are the same."

Attributing the success of The Rous to their great food, happy staff, and clean amenities, the hotel is very much a shining star within the Lismore community.

"The hotel industry allows you to meet and mix with interesting people," Mick said, with The Rous renowned for their support and sponsorship of local sporting teams.

"The best part about working here is that every day is different."

With celebrations under way for his 20th year at The Rous, Mick knows how to throw a good party and invites locals to celebrate their next function at the hotel.

"The drive-in bottle shop that was closed in April this year has been transformed into a casual area that seats 70 people, called The Greenery," Mick explained.

With large, open windows, a flat-screen TV, modern interiors and luscious greenery, The Greenery is the perfect place for any occasion.

The spacious Beergarden and Reels Cocktail and Lounge Bar which is set upstairs are also available for hire at no cost, with sit down and finger food menus available.

So if you're thinking of a birthday, Christmas party or simply a fun night out, think The Rous Hotel Lismore for your next function.

Celebrating 20 years of celebrations within the Lismore community.