Lismore pub gets new owners after unexpected closure

SOLD: The Tatts in Lismore has been sold after serving last drinks in February 2018. Rebecca Lollback

IT'S been closed for almost a year and a half, but one of Lismore's most popular pubs looks set to reopen.

The New Tattersalls Hotel, affectionately called 'The Tatts' by locals, on Keen St has been sold.

It's been sitting vacant since its closure in February 2018, and left a gaping hole in the heart of Lismore's music scene.

But now the once-popular venue is now under new ownership.

Sold signs have appeared on the windows.

Its listing on the John Parson's Hotel Brokers website said the pub had recently been renovated.

"With 12 poker machines and 22 letting rooms, this hotel has a substantial weekly turnover and huge upside with room to expand,” the website states.

The listing said there was a 15 years lease available for the "proven performer in the heart of the Northern Rivers”.

John Parson's Hotel Brokers (JPH) were contacted but declined to comment at this stage.