Lismore pool reopens today with new retro look

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and Councils Manager Major Recreation and Cultural Facilities Tony Duffy at the new-look Lismore Memorial Baths prior to reopening on Monday, 11 December. Marc Stapelberg

AFTER eight months and almost $1 million in flood repair work, the Lismore Memorial Baths will reopen today.

The long-awaited reopening will be followed up with a special Christmas-themed family fun day will be held on Sunday.

The pool has been closed since the March flood and Lismore City Council says it will reopen today with a new retro look that includes historic prints and stories depicting the central role the facility has played within the Lismore community since it opened in 1928.

"We're so glad to be able to open before Christmas and ensure people can come to their local pool over the summer holidays to cool off,” the council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, Tony Duffy, said.

"The community has been very patient while we have undertaken essential flood repairs, and we can't thank our regular pool users enough,” he said.

"We are lucky in many ways that it has been a mild spring.

"We would love to see families get into the Christmas spirit and dress up for our family fun day on 17 December.

"This will be a great chance to celebrate the festive season with the whole family - and all entry and inflatable tickets will be half price. We encourage everyone to come along - the more the merrier!”

The Lismore Memorial Baths will open next week on limited operating hours to ease in the new pump system and equipment. The facility will open from 9am to 5pm from Monday up to and including Sunday.

The following week from Monday, December 18, opening hours will revert to normal: Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Over the Christmas/New Year period, the pool will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day but will remain open throughout the rest of the holiday break.

The family fun day will run from 9am to 5pm with giveaways throughout the day and a prize for best-dressed boy and girl.

There will also be a $2 sausage sizzle from 11am to 3pm and inflatable fun from 11am to 4pm.

The kiosk will be open as normal and food and drink will be for sale on the day.