Lismore pool may not be open before Christmas

IN THE SWIM: People keen to get back into the swim of things at the Lismore Memorial Baths may have to wait until 2018 as the March floods caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the pump and filtration system and Council can't guarantee the facility opening by Christmas. Supplied

THOSE keen to get back into the swim of things at the Lismore Memorial Baths may have to wait until after the festive season.

In March, flood damaged caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the pool's pump and filtration system.

Although Lismore City Council has awarded the tender for the Lismore Memorial Baths pool pumps and filtration system repairs, there is no guarantee the facility will be open by Christmas.

A council spokesman said they are hopeful of opening before Christmas but will announce a firm date closer to the time.

According to the council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, Tony Duffy said the council had planned to open the pool in August this year, extending the normal swimming season, but unfortunately the flood spoiled those plans.

"The flood damage at the Baths was significant, with the entire pump system destroyed as well as lots of other minor damage to infrastructure," he said.

"We have been working to fix the seating, cafe and other minor works, and now that the tender is approved we can get to work on the pump system."

Mr Duffy said the council is also investigating options for flood mitigation works to prevent such a significant loss in future floods.

"We apologise to our local swimming community and families - we know it's been a long process and that on hot days people really want to use their local pool," he said.

"For that we can only apologise (and) we are working as fast as we can."

Mr Duffy said people are encouraged to use the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre facility until the Memorial Baths can reopen.