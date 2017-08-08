Lismore police make knife and hammer arrest

ON MONDAY Lismore police charged a 38-year-old man they alleged threatened people with a hammer.

Police said about 1pm on Monday the Lismore man became involved in a verbal argument with two men unknown to him on Uralba Street.

They allege he pulled a hammer out of a bag he was carrying and threatened the men with it.

The men then crossed the road to avoid him and the 38-year-old then produced a 40cm hunting-style knife and started waving it at the men.

Members of the public called police, who tracked the man to the rear of Lismore Square, placed him under arrest and found him to be in possession of the knife and hammer.

At Lismore Police Station the man was charged with affray, wield knife in a public place, and have custody of an offensive implement in a public place.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.