Lismore pole dancers show off skills in prestigious comp

TWO pole dancers from Lismore are waiting to hear if they have earned a place to compete in one of the world's most prestigious pole championships.

The couple placed first and second runner-up in Queensland's largest competition of its kind in Brisbane last weekend.

Chrissie Jackson and Natalie Wilesmith, from Roxie Rose Burlesque in Lismore, hope to now qualify for the Australian Pole Championships, the largest pole championships in the country.

"It's a huge win for Roxie Rose Burlesque to get two out of three placements in the amateur division at this state event,” Ms Jackson said.

Megan Phillips and Cherie Small opened Roxie Rose Burlesque in 2017, which is affectionately know as 'Lady Shed'.

The pole studio offers all levels of classes in burlesque, pole dance/fitness and 'hell on heels' choreography.

There were 12 competitors, most from well-established and respected pole studios in Brisbane and the rest of Queensland.

The competition was a first for Ms Wilesmith, who works as is a personal trainer at Temple Body Fitness. Ms Jackson works as a research scientist and it was her second time in front of the judges.

"We all worked so hard for the competition, training every weekend since March,” Ms Jackson said.

"We kept each other motivated, with lots of laughs and words of encouragement, not to mention constructive criticism.

"We now have to wait to find out if the we have been are selected for the national finals in Melbourne in November, " Ms Phillips said.

Ms Wildesmith said she did not expect to do as well as she did.

"My goal was to entertain and not come last but I am glad Lismore is now known for its pole dancing prowess.

"We definitely had the loudest cheer squad with 50 or 60 well wishers on the on the sidelines,” she said.

