Lismore pilot dies in crash in Canada

The late LAC AM Randell being decorated at the flying training school at Saskatoon, Canada. Northern Star archives

THIS week's tale is from a grave that rests in the Soldier's Plot in Woodlawn cemetery, Saskatoon, Canada.

The young man that rests there is Lismore's Leading Aircraftsman Allen Mitchell Randell who, with another Australian airman, was killed in an air crash while training with the Empire Air Scheme in Canada in 1941.

Leading Aircraftsman Allen Mitchell Randell who was killed in Canada while on a routine navigation flight. Northern Star archives

A single lad, he was the only child of Mr and Mrs R.E. Randell of Molesworth St, Lismore.

He attended Lismore High School and in June 1943 joined the staff of W. Robinson and Son, motor mechanics in Lismore.

Prior to joining the air force he was a member of the 41st Battalion and after taking an officer's course gained the rank of sergeant.

He had always wanted to be an airman and quickly joined the RAAF when he had the chance.

His father talked about how, as a little boy, he would make aeroplanes out of wood.

After finishing his practical training as a pilot he left for Canada on December 29, 1940.

On that tragic day an eye-witness said the aeroplane with Randell and his co-pilot, was evidently trying to find a landing place but his machine cleared a farm house by a scant three feet before crashing.

The two men were engaged on a routine navigation flight and had left the airport about an hour before the crash.

Wreckage was strewn some 100 feet from the point of impact and one engine was torn off completely with both pilots killed instantly.

The funeral procession of LAC Randell and LAC Donald Tweedie. Northern Star archives

The funeral procession, led by a firing party, moved in slow march from St John's Cathedral in Saskatoon, while thousands of citizens lined the streets.

All that was audible was the roll of drums and the drone of a formation of aeroplanes overhead.

These same planes passed over the graves at a low altitude with a wreath being dropped from the formation leader.

Sadly, his mother had received a cable from him wishing her happy birthday. Twenty four hours later she received another cable informing her of her son's death.

