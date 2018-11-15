Lismore piano students set to perform at Sydney Opera House

Northern Rivers Suzuki Piano students, Tallulah Ebejer, 11, Helena Martin, 7, and Finn Shoebridge, 9, are to perform their graduation pieces at The Sydney Opera House.

THE dedication of three Northern Rivers piano students is about to hit a crescendo this Saturday when they perform at The Sydney Opera House.

Tallulah Ebejer, 11, Fynn Shoebridge, 9, and Helena Martin, 7, are the students of local Suzuki piano teacher, Kay Hawthorn, who has been helping them prepare their classical pieces of Mozart, Bach and Clementi.

The trio have been "practising their hearts out" to perform the pieces at their graduation at the Opera House along with other Suzuki graduates from around Australia.

Mrs Hawthorn says the Suzuki philosophy of "If love is deep, much can be accomplished!", is very relevant to the achievements of these three pianists.

"The Suzuki method allows the child to develop musical ability and appreciation in a supportive and positive environment. Instrumental to this approach is the child, teacher and parent bond which can really blossom a child's ability," she said.

Helena' s mum, Yen Lin Ho, said the trio were "all nervous but practising hard for the big day".

Finn's father, Brendan Shoebridge, said the parents of the trio have observed many benefits encouraging a love of music in their childrren.

"Studies have found music instruction accelerates brain development in young children," he said.

For Ms Hawthorn, the benefit is "about the amazing potential of all human beings to grow into sensitive, disciplined and active members of a community through exposure to an environment that values and loves them for who they are".