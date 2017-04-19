Lismore parkrun event takes the cake

SWEET TREAT: The parkrun cake to celebrate the 53rd event of the free weekly 5km run made by the very talented Elke Robinson.

NEARLY 200 people including international visitors participated in the 53rd Lismore parkrun on April 15.

Event co-director Belinda Smith said after a tumultuous few weeks caused by the floods, it was marvellous to have the event back on track.

"After the floods the Lismore Council and volunteers have done an amazing job to help us get back up and running,” Ms Smith said.

"We are very lucky as in Queensland some clubs are still waiting.”

HAPPY FEET: Lismore parkrun celebrated event 53 on April 15, 2017 with 191 participants. Richard Johnston

Ms Smith said the weekly parkrun saw people from nine different parkrun clubs join in the free, weekly, 5km timed event in Lismore Riverside Park precinct.

"This week 191 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 33 were first timers and 15 recorded new Personal Bests,” she said.

"We had parkrun tourists from Wales, Northern Ireland, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Logan River, Toowoomba, Armidale, Maryborough, Goulburn, Maroochydore and Sydney."

Ms Smith said afterwards they tucked into a gorgeous cake made by the very talented Elke Robinson.

"The event was made possible by 18 volunteers,” she said.

Full results and a complete event history can be found on the Lismore parkrun Results Page.

Lismore parkrun started on 2nd April 2016 and since then 1,444 participants have completed 8,058 parkruns covering a total distance of 40,290 km, including 2,120 new Personal Bests.

Lismore parkrun is a not for profit organisation run by volunteers , go to their Facebook page for more information