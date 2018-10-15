Lismore octogenarians in surprise birthday bash

SURPRISE: Family and friends celebrated Ron and Glendva Blok's 85th and 80th surprise birthday party.

SURPRISE: Family and friends celebrated Ron and Glendva Blok's 85th and 80th surprise birthday party. Jasmine Burke

RON and Glendva Blok are "the kind of people communities can't do without”.

The Lismore couple celebrated their 85th and 80th birthday's on the weekend with a surprise birthday party in Eureka organised by adoring family and friends.

The pair were married at Eureka Church after meeting when Ron moved to Lismore for work as a surveyor in 1960.

Daughter Nerida Woolley was emotionally moved on the day and said her parents had been heavily involved in the local community for decades for things such as cricket, girl guides, netball, blood banks to charities.

"They are wonderful, selfless, community-focused people.”

Glendva Blok said she absolutely loves the Northern Rivers.

"I love the community, countryside after growing up on a dairy farm, everything.”

She said her most special memory and achievement would be having their five children.

"Family means the world to us.”