Lismore muso 'thrilled' to be performing at Falls Festival

Lismore's Damien Cooper, one of the 20 local acts announced for Falls Festival Byron, treated patrons at Byron Bay's Top Shop to a morning music session. Pictured here with Falls Festival Director Brandon Saul and Top Shop regular Jeff Dawson. Kirra Pendergast

HEADING to Falls Festival? Then make sure you catch some of our local musicians.

Falls Music and Arts Festival has announced a large contingent of local performers, DJs, circus acts and comedians, with more than 20 acts bringing music and fun to The Grove area.

One of the local acts announced for Falls Festival Byron, Damien Cooper, treated patrons at the Top Shop café in Byron Bay to a special 'unplugged' performance this morning.

"It's an honour to have this wonderful opportunity to be part of Falls Byron,” he said.

"I feel incredibly grateful be chosen as a performer and to share my music with those who come from so far just for the festival.

"I really hope I can inspire and spark ideas in listeners' minds with my music and lyrics. I really want to give the audience something new and refreshing that they haven't heard before.”

Falls Byron director Brandon Saul said the Northern Rivers had some of the "most exciting, young, talented musicians and performers around”.

"As is evident here today with Damien Cooper coming to the Top Shop with just a busking amp and a mic and having us all spellbound,” he said.

"We're thrilled Falls Byron can showcase the wealth of our local talent to a large audience.”

Lismore born Damien Cooper has a "soulful vocal, strong stage presence and impressive looping techniques”. He's been likened to John Mayer and Sticky Fingers. Visit his Facebook page for a sneak peek: https://www.facebook.com/damiencoopermusic/

