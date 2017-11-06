News

Lismore mum's 'life changing' Lotto win

DREAM COME TRUE: A hard-working Lismore couple are now able to buy their own home thanks to taking out a share of the Saturday night division one Lotto.
Alison Paterson
by

THE dream of buying their own home has come true for a hard-working Lismore mum and her husband after their numbers came up on Saturday night.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are in celebration mode after discovering they won division one.

"We're going to pay the house off and maybe do some renovations,” she said.

"My husband was in tears, to own our own home is just unbelievable.”

The woman is one of 11 division one winners across Australia in Saturday Lotto draw 3787, who each took home a division one prize of $369,059.13.

In addition to winning division one, the woman's marked 18-game entry also won division three 5 times and division four 2 times, bolstering her total prize to $373,014.63.　

Speaking to a NSW Lotteries official this morning, the woman described the moment she discovered she had won division one.　

"I checked my ticket online first thing yesterday morning and I thought I was seeing double,” she said.　

"It's fantastic! It hasn't quite sunk in yet. I feel like it's a dream!”

She said times had been difficult, so the win was doubly appreciated.

"This is a life changer. It's been a rough time lately but this is life changer for us. It's looking up now,” she said.　

The regular player said there was no doubt about how the Saturday Lotto windfall would be used.　

The winner bought her marked 18-game entry online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.　

The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 3787 on Saturday November 4, 2017 were 22, 7, 30, 4, 17 and 26. The supplementary numbers were 41 and 44.　

