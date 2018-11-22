Lismore Muay Thai fighters go the distance

IN LIKE FLYNN: Simon Flynn won his first Muay Thai fight in Brisbane at the weekend.

TWO Lismore Muay Thai fighters won on debut while another went down in a points decision at Ignite the Fight in Brisbane.

Simon Flynn and Josh Russell came home with wins while Kelly Hardaker went down in a tough points decision loss.

"Josh had a very strategic three-round fight with a very tough opponent from Cairns,” coach Rod Ramsay said.

"It was such a close fight it could of went either way but lucky for us the judges thought Josh did enough to secure the win on a split points decision.”

Flynn won his fight in the third round after his opponent's corner threw the towel in when he was in trouble.

Hardaker had a tough three rounds, never taking a backward step and showing a lot of strength and determination right from the first round.

"I can be a very hard coach at times, calling it how I see it, and I told them on the night,” Ramsay said.

"But overall I am very proud of my three fighters. They represented themselves and our gym very well.

"Our fight team is growing with possibly, three maybe four more fighters joining our team next year.”

Ramsay also trains professional fighter Bryce Gibbs who is going to Thailand next year to continue his training.

Gibbs fights in the 63.5kg weight class and has been one of the top students at the gym for six years.

If you want to learn Muay Thai contact Martial Arts First on 0432546493.