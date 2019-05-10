Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin has been sworn into the NSW Parliament.
Lismore MP Janelle Saffin has been sworn into the NSW Parliament. Andy Baker
Politics

Lismore MP's big promise during first speech in parliament

Aisling Brennan
by
10th May 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin made her maiden speech in the NSW Parliament this week and promised to change the culture of the chamber.

Elected as the first Labor MP for Lismore in 54 years, Ms Saffin said she was ready to represent her community the best she can, using her vast experience in government.

"I am here because I am proudly an activist, not a career politician, Ms Saffin said.

"I do not say that disparagingly because we all have different paths to this place. We mostly all want to make a difference.”

Ms Saffin, who previously was the federal member for Page, said she was disappointed with her first impressions of the NSW Parliament.

"I was asked whether I was worried about coming into the bearpit, as it is called,” she said.

"After experiencing one question time I can say that it was more like cats hissing and spitting at each and there was little substance. Yesterday I contemplated sitting through about 44 question times - I think it will be about that many; I am not sure - but because I will do so for the good of my community, so be it; I shall endure.

"However, as I said, Mr Speaker, I hope that you can change the culture.”

Ms Saffin also said she hoped to improve the availability of TAFE courses to her constituents, help small business and the environment and other important healthcare providers.

janelle saffin lismore electorate nsw parliament
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Sharp, biting' cold: Weather could bring 'shock to system'

    premium_icon 'Sharp, biting' cold: Weather could bring 'shock to system'

    Weather A COLD front will bring unseasonably warm autumn temperatures crashing down, with wind chill to boot.

    High speed train would 'definitely' stop at Lismore

    premium_icon High speed train would 'definitely' stop at Lismore

    Politics Anthony Albanese says Lismore is the "logical" place for a station

    How council is trying to help small businesses start up

    premium_icon How council is trying to help small businesses start up

    Council News Red tape can be black hole for small business owners

    Fans slam Iggy Azalea for posting GoT spoilers

    Fans slam Iggy Azalea for posting GoT spoilers

    News Spoilers are coming...

    • 10th May 2019 2:30 PM