A 26-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested after drugs were found in a Lismore motel room.
Crime

Lismore motel raid leads to drug arrests

10th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
A 26-YEAR-OLD man and a juvenile have been arrested after police found numerous drugs after searching a Lismore motel room.

On Sunday, June 9, police searched the motel room and found:

  • 522 grams of cannabis
  • 126 grams crystalline substance believed to be methyl-amphetamine
  • 55 grams white powder believed to be cocaine
  • 84 grams various pink, green and brown capsules believed to be MDMA
  • Magic mushrooms
  • LSD tabs
  • Vial of purple liquid believed to be gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL).

In addition to the drugs being located, police found items related to a recent robbery.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with robbery, assault, drug and weapons offences.

He was refused bail.

A juvenile co-offender was charged with robbery, drug and weapons offences, and was also refused bail to appear in children's court next week.

Further charges are pending once the drugs are analysed.

Lismore Northern Star

