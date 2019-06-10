Lismore motel raid leads to drug arrests

A 26-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested after drugs were found in a Lismore motel room.

A 26-YEAR-OLD man and a juvenile have been arrested after police found numerous drugs after searching a Lismore motel room.

On Sunday, June 9, police searched the motel room and found:

522 grams of cannabis

126 grams crystalline substance believed to be methyl-amphetamine

55 grams white powder believed to be cocaine

84 grams various pink, green and brown capsules believed to be MDMA

Magic mushrooms

LSD tabs

Vial of purple liquid believed to be gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL).

In addition to the drugs being located, police found items related to a recent robbery.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with robbery, assault, drug and weapons offences.

He was refused bail.

A juvenile co-offender was charged with robbery, drug and weapons offences, and was also refused bail to appear in children's court next week.

Further charges are pending once the drugs are analysed.