Lismore motel raid leads to drug arrests
A 26-YEAR-OLD man and a juvenile have been arrested after police found numerous drugs after searching a Lismore motel room.
On Sunday, June 9, police searched the motel room and found:
- 522 grams of cannabis
- 126 grams crystalline substance believed to be methyl-amphetamine
- 55 grams white powder believed to be cocaine
- 84 grams various pink, green and brown capsules believed to be MDMA
- Magic mushrooms
- LSD tabs
- Vial of purple liquid believed to be gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL).
In addition to the drugs being located, police found items related to a recent robbery.
The 26-year-old man has been charged with robbery, assault, drug and weapons offences.
He was refused bail.
A juvenile co-offender was charged with robbery, drug and weapons offences, and was also refused bail to appear in children's court next week.
Further charges are pending once the drugs are analysed.