Motel owner faces financial ruin over insurance bungle

Dawsons Motel was turned inside out by the 2017 Lismore Floods.

THE owner of a Lismore motel is facing financial ruin following the devastating March 31 flood, thanks to an apparent insurance policy bungle with heartbreaking implications.

The Dawson Motel on the CBD's northern fringe was completely inundated in the historical Cyclone Debbie event leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage in its wake.

"The motel was wiped out, it was like a shell. There was nothing left," business owner Dianne Nisner said.

Despite the scale of the disaster Ms Nisner thought she could relax, knowing she was properly insured. She immediately contacted her insurance brokerage after the levee topping deluge, and was assured she had cover.

But worrying news came two days a later when an insurance assessor for the insurance company, CGU (now owned by IAG) told her the exact opposite.

"The assessor said to me they have to wait on the report from the hydrologist... because your place is not covered for flood," Ms Nisner recalled.

"I said 'what are you talking about?' I straight away got on to the phone to my broker and he said to me yes I did have flood (cover)."

Confused and anxious, Ms Nisner contacted CGU's claims department, who again claimed she wasn't covered.

She went back to her broker, US-based multinational Arthur J Gallagher, who finally conceded the "bad news".

Dawson Street Motel in Lismore after the flood. Marc Stapelberg

Battle on two fronts

Since then the she has been fighting a battle on two fronts: one with the brokerage giant, who wrongly told her she was flood covered, and the other with CGU, who apparently changed her policy without informing her.

She believes the treatment is unconscionable.

"Someone's made a really really bad mistake here and someone is going to be paying for it," Ms Nisner said.

"I really can't point the finger because I don't have the paper trail, (but) it would be between the two of them.

"One is saying they were notified that flood was excluded, but the broker says they weren't.

"If I go through court it's going to take me a year... and I don't have that timeframe and I don't have the money."

"All my cashflow is gone."

If the insurer refuses to play ball, Ms Nisner will be out of pocket an estimated $250,000 for the refurbishment of the premises, and will not be able to refinance.

"That's without the loss of trade. We're looking at (being closed for) seven months," she said.

Seven local employees are also out of work as a result, in a regional town where every dollar counts.

The motel business is owned and managed separately to the freehold title, so there were two insurance policies in place. The landlord was flood covered, with structural repairs currently underway and expected to be completed by November.

Ms Nisner must be ready to trade by then, otherwise she will be paying rent.

"If I'm not ready to trade, I can't pay, and I'm breaking my lease," she said.

What the insurer had to say

A spokesman from IAG said in assessing any claim the company "reviews the circumstances of loss, and policy terms and conditions with great care to ensure that a fair and appropriate decision is made."

"Unfortunately in this case the insured's policy with CGU, at the time of the loss, did not cover loss or damage as a result of flood and therefore the claim was declined.

"When a claim is declined, we provide the relevant internal and external avenues available to our customers if they disagree with the decision."

Ms Nisner said the stress of dealing with the insurance nightmare had "engulfed" her life since the flood.

"It's taken all my time, writing emails, chasing them, and phone calls," she said.

"It's horrible, you can't eat, you don't sleep properly, because you can't stop thinking about the outcome."

"In the back of your mind you can't help thinking the worst."

NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbs (centre) is chairing the Lismore business flood recovery taskforce. Members include (from left) Lismore MP Thomas George, Lismore Chamber of Commerce president Deborah Benhayon, Lismore mayor Isaac Smith, Federal Page MP Kevin Hogan. Hamish Broome

Commissioner weighs in

Speaking in Lismore this week, NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbs said insurance claim woes were the biggest challenge for businesses in the wake of disaster events, which she vowed to change.

Ms Boyd's office has referred complaints from the Dawson Motel alongside about 100 other Northern Rivers businesses to the Commonwealth Financial Ombudsman.

Independent hydrologist reports commissioned by Ms Boyd's office are also expected to be completed by next week and could provide the groundwork for challenging the claim by some insurers that the entire Cyclone Debbie event in Lismore was flood-related damage alone.

Ms Boyd said there was a "very strong argument" that any damage sustained to businesses during Thursday's deluge (March 30) was storm related.