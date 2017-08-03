Lismore model Flying Club is a men's shed with wings

FLYING HIGH: Members of the Lismore Model Flying Club with some of their aircraft. L-R President Jamie Zambelli, Craig Thomas (rear standing), secretary Philip Crandon with his WW2 replica, Tony Burns and Warren Coll at the club's new airfield off Wyrallah Rd.

FLYING light aircraft can be a real buzz and you don't even have to be airborne.

While some members of the Lismore Model Flying Club have held their private pilot licences, others come from a hugely diverse background and simply enjoy getting together and talking all things aircraft.

Photos View Photo Gallery

After some years of operating out of a field off Military Rd, East Lismore, a few months ago thanks to council support the club moved to a new 5.85Ha area at 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore, adjacent to the Richmond River Clay Target Club.

Standing by the newly built LMFC clubhouse, secretary Philip Crandon said members represented every strata of the community.

"We have 43 members aged from nine to 84 years, it's a lifetime hobby" he said.

"People come from a mixture of backgrounds and we have lots of retired people as there's a model aircraft to suit every skill and budget."

Club president Jamie Zambelli said new members are always welcome to pop along and see what it's all about.

"Being a member here is like being in a men's shed," he said with a smile.

"Members can come down and work on their aircraft, fiddle about and have a chat while they repair or build or fly their models."

Mr Zambelli said while the main flying days are Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9am till noon, most days there is as least one enthusiast at the airfield.

He said they were pleased with the ongoing support from Lismore City Council in obtaining the new area to operate.

"We really appreciated the assistance from council in securing this new airfield," he said.

"Clubs like ours are really important in the local community and it's great council recognised this."

Lismore City Council's Commercial Services Business Manager, Kevin Trustum, said council was "very happy to help the Lismore Model Flying Club find a new and suitable home to ensure their members could continue their hobby".



"The site we helped develop included an area for their runways, member parking and amenities," he said.

"Small organisations like the Lismore Model Flying Club help provide important social connections where people can share their love of a particular pastime and make friends.

"These small organisations are invaluable to the social fabric of life in Lismore."

Members Warren Coll, James Spencer, Craig Thomas and Tony Evans said being in the company of fellow model aircraft fans is very enjoyable.

Mr Coll and Mr Spencer said they liked meeting people with similar interests.

"I like to come here for the camaraderies and all that," Mr Coll said.

Mr Evans said after a few years away, he was back flying model aircraft and held up a replica he built in 1975.

"I stopped for a while but I kept all my planes," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Spencer said he like flying electronic model aircraft.

After showing off some their beautiful models in flight, Mr Crandon said he hoped more people of all ages would consider getting involved.

"If you like to tinker, then flying model aircraft is the perfect hobby," he said.

The LMFC flies under certain protocol and restrictions which pertain to safety requirements and to the need to be sensitive to the nearby urban environments. also has authorised instructors available and full public liability insurance for members.

More information www.lismoremfc.com