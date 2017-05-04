Big Rob told to 'sit down', 'be quiet' during court hearing

UPDATE 12.15pm: LISMORE identity Big Rob was told numerous times to "sit down" and "be quiet" by Judge LK Wells as she heard the AVO case against him on Thursday morning.

The breach of AVO issued by Lismore mayor Isaac Smith appears to hinge on the fact Mr Rob filmed then live streamed a video near Mr Smith's family home the day he received an AVO prohibiting him being near Mr Smith's residence or family.

Mr Rob tried many times to talk over Judge Wells, but she completed herself in a calm and dignified manner.

Mr Smith, who was accompanied by his wife Denise, was represented by barrister Michael McCall.

THURSDAY 11.26am: LISMORE identity Big Rob will appeal an interim apprehended personal violence order in relation to Lismore mayor Isaac Smith in the Lismore District Court today.

The interim APVO was enforced on March 10 following an application by the mayor.

The hearing before Judge Laura Wells has been delayed because of problems Big Rob had in preparing evidence for the case.

Mr Rob will represent himself.