Mayor surprised at sudden launch of flood review

Lismore City Council unanimously resolved to request an independent review from the State Government on Tuesday night.

LISMORE Mayor Isaac Smith has said he was 'surprised' at the State Government's secret launch of an independent review into the March/April floods.

The office of Minster for Emergency Services, Troy Grant confirmed an independent review of the floods was underway led by former NSW Police Deputy Commissioner, David Owen.

It comes just days after an unaware Lismore City Council passed a motion to request an independent review to Minister Grant.

Cr Smith said "it would have been nice to know (about the review) ... before the vote on Tuesday night".

To Cr Smith's understanding, none of the councillors nor the executive team, including general manager Gary Murphy knew of the Minister's plans to start a review.

"At this stage, we don't know anything about the review," Cr Smith said.

He anticipates the review will create more transparent consultation processes between state and local government.

During the review, Cr Smith said it was vital the community "are involved in a detailed way" as it was a key driver of the region's recovery process.

He hopes the Minister will take into consideration Tuesday night's carried motion during the review process, particularly by ensuring the report is finalised by November 1 before the flood season begins.

"Every business and house (in Lismore) needs a detailed plan before, during and after a flood," Cr Smith said.

He said ideas about how to prepare before, during and after floods was not enough to bolster community safety during fierce weather events.

Cr Smith said he hoped the review would spark a national campaign and preparation plans similar to those that came out of the Victoria's Black Saturday fires.

He said a similar campaign and planning strategies must translate to all natural disasters such as floods.

The independent reviewer, Mr Owen was the state's emergency operations controller for about four years until August 2011.

The policeman of three decades also led the state's response and emergency personnel deployment for the Victoria's Black Saturday bushfires.