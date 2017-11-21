Lismore mayor keen to stand for State election

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith has expressed an interest in contesting the next State election.

IT'S 16 months away but call-outs for Greens and Labor candidates for the next New South Wales state election have yet to be made.

But Lismore mayor Isaac Smith has said he will throw his hat in the ring of Labor candidates.

He said it's something he would be very interested in.

"Being so close to winning just a couple of years ago - just a couple of hundred votes off - means I'm very interested and something I believe the community would support me in this time with the retiring National party member,” Cr Smith said.

"But I expect other people to come out of the woodwork and contest that pre-selection, I certainty won't be the only Labor candidate putting their hand up to do it.”

Meanwhile Tregeagle macadamia farmer, Austin Curtin will be building his profile as the newly-elected Nationals candidate for the 2019 state elections in the seat of Lismore.

The next New South Wales state election is scheduled to be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 to elect the 58th Parliament of New South Wales, including all 93 seats in the New South Wales Legislative Assembly and 21 of the 42 seats in the New South Wales Legislative Council.

Greens councillor for Lismore City Council, Vanessa Etkins, said the formal process to reach out to potential Greens candidates has not yet been started.

"We are in the middle of a Federal process and haven't even called for candidates yet,” she said.

"At the moment it's all just community speculation.

"It's shaping up to be an interesting process and I expect it to be quite an ongoing saga.”

But she said she expects it's something that will happen soon.

Similarly, Cr Smith said while it's still unclear at the moment, the call-out for Labour candidates is predicted for next year.

"My expectation would be early 2018 they will start the pre-selection process but given we have a Federal Government facing a lot of issues there is talk now that the Federal Government may go early next year so that might complicate the state pre-selection process in a big way.”

He said Federal Government's current situation "could throw the state into disarray” for the State process.

"I think we are really waiting to see what the Feds do because given the citizenship debacle and the by-elections... I heard they were going to go late next year, that's the rumour, but now they are talking early next year because they just feel things are getting worse for them.”