Lismore mayor in court over AVO bid

Mayor Isaac Smith is seeking an AVO against a Lismore business owner.

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith appeared in Lismore Local Court this morning in a bid to secure an apprehended violence order against Lismore business owner Big Rob.

Magistrate David Heilpern agreed to hear the matter and requested both parties return to court on March 28.

He also requested Cr Smith to lodge statements of evidence with the court and Mr Rob by March 14.

Mayor Smith also requested an interim AVO be taken out against Mr Rob, and Magistrate Heilpern agreed to hear the matter on March 10.

The mayor will be required to present evidence to support his case for an interim order.