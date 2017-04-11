Lismore mayor in AVO court mention

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith outside Lismore Local Court on Tuesday with his wife Denise. Cr Smith is seeking an APVO against Lismore business owner Big Rob.

A LISMORE business owner charged with breaching an interim apprehended personal violence order against Lismore mayor Isaac Smith has appeared in court after pleading not guilty to the charge on Monday.

Big Rob represented himself in Lismore Local Court this morning in relation to the mayor's application to see a permanent APVO taken out against him following an alleged long-term campaign of harassment.

Cr Smith was represented by a lawyer for the matter but was present with his wife Denise in the public gallery.

The mayor's lawer told Magistrate David Heilpern there was further material to be submitted to the court and requested two more weeks to do so.

Mr Rob told Magistrate David Heilpern he also wished to postpone any further proceedings until the criminal charges over the alleged APVO breach were dealt with.

Mr Rob was charged by police on the weekend for breaching an interim APVO made by the court last month on behalf of Cr Smith.

"Perhaps the most sensible thing to do is to link this matter with the criminal matter," Magistrate Heilpern said.

The judge noted that the bail conditions imposed on Mr Rob over the alleged breach were "more restrictive" than the interim APVO.

The matter was rescheduled until May 22, when a police brief of evidence over the alleged breach is due.

The interim APVO order against Mr Rob is to continue.

Mr Rob went on to appear over a second APVO matter against him applied for by Leanne Matthews.

Magistrate Heilpern set down a hearing date for the second matter on August 25.