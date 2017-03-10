Lismore mayor granted interim AVO against Big Rob

Then Lismore councillor Isaac Smith prior to his election to mayor last year. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has been granted an interim apprehended personal violence order against Lismore business owner Big Rob.

The matter was heard before Magistrate David Heilpern in the Lismore Local Court this morning.

In his statement tendered to the court, Cr Smith said he had been subject to "repeated and consistent harassment from the defendant” which had escalated in recent months.

An interim AVO is granted when the court agrees that it is necessary or appropriate for someone to have temporary protection, until the court decides whether to grant a final AVO.

Under the ruling, Mr Rob cannot go within 200m of Cr Smith's home and must remove all references to Cr Smith's family members and place of residence from the internet.

Following the decision Cr Smith said he belived the interim order was "very fair”, and said he was "relieved”.

However, Mr Rob said he had already lodged an appeal over the interim order and was awaiting a court date.

He said he would be "vigorously fighting” the case.

The court has allowed Cr Smith until March 14, next Tuesday, to submit his evidence and statements, and Big Rob has another two weeks after that to reply.

The matter will next come before the court on April 11.