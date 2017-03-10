29°
News

Lismore mayor granted interim AVO against Big Rob

Hamish Broome
| 10th Mar 2017 11:48 AM
Then Lismore councillor Isaac Smith prior to his election to mayor last year. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Then Lismore councillor Isaac Smith prior to his election to mayor last year. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has been granted an interim apprehended personal violence order against Lismore business owner Big Rob.

The matter was heard before Magistrate David Heilpern in the Lismore Local Court this morning.

In his statement tendered to the court, Cr Smith said he had been subject to "repeated and consistent harassment from the defendant” which had escalated in recent months.

An interim AVO is granted when the court agrees that it is necessary or appropriate for someone to have temporary protection, until the court decides whether to grant a final AVO.

Under the ruling, Mr Rob cannot go within 200m of Cr Smith's home and must remove all references to Cr Smith's family members and place of residence from the internet.

Following the decision Cr Smith said he belived the interim order was "very fair”, and said he was "relieved”.

However, Mr Rob said he had already lodged an appeal over the interim order and was awaiting a court date.

He said he would be "vigorously fighting” the case.

The court has allowed Cr Smith until March 14, next Tuesday, to submit his evidence and statements, and Big Rob has another two weeks after that to reply.

The matter will next come before the court on April 11.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  big rob isaac smith northern rivers courts

Bogus meter reader tried to enter resident's home

Bogus meter reader tried to enter resident's home

RESIDENTS are being warned of a possible intruder trying to access homes under the guise of reading meters.

New helicopter in training for its big debut

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter generic

Keep your eyes open for our new helicopter

6 things to miss (and not miss) about the Northern Rivers

Today The Northern Star bids farewell to our journalist Cathryn McLauchlan, as she moves onto her next adventure.

Journalist Cathryn McLauchlan shares what she loved about the region

Lennox Head politician “stunned” by email leak

Catherine Cusack

“It’s very unhelpful for everyone”

Local Partners

'Overwhelming' number of auction items for fundraiser

A FUNDRAISING auction for the family of the late Shanelle Bull has attracted donations from sporting stars around Australia and the world.

Kyogle fashionistas fabulous fashion swap

Kyogle CWA members, Debbie Reid, Helen Croft and Oddette Nettleton model some of the fabulous fashions they found at the last clothes swap.

Clothing swap benefits youth thanks to CWA Kyogle

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

13 fantastic things to do this week

Cafe Cappello co-owner Tony Pilati tastes the cafe's Cannoli which will be available at this year's Eat the Street food festival.

Food, comedy, naked bike rides, music, films and more

Medium's reading goes wild on stage

TRIO: Unseen by Ruth (Mechelle Anderson), Elvira (Gale Bishop) smiles knowingly at Charles's (Peter Harding) predicament, in Ballina Players' production of Blithe Spirit.

Blithe Spirit

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

LOCAL author Scott Rheuben is launching his first childrens book this weekend

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!