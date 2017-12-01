Lismore mayor dead against chicken memorial

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith is not a fan of plans for a chicken memorial.

LISMORE Mayor Isaac Smith has spoken out against plans for a memorial where thousands of chickens were killed in a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

About 6000 chickens were en route to slaughter on the busy east-west corridor before the b-double ran into a ditch and rolled on Monday morning.

Cr Smith said it was "inappropriate" to honour the life of chickens "heading in that direction anyway" when speaking with the Seven Network's Today Tonight broadcast on Thursday night.

"Everyone is saddened by the accident and the loss of the chickens but I don't think we want to get into a conversation about memorials for animals," Cr Smith said.

"I can't see the council or the RMS supporting a chicken memorial."

PETA has requested permission to install a roadside memorial for the chickens killed in a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) representative Emily Rice said the sign could serve as a reminder of the "sensitive creatures going to slaughter houses in these trucks".

She said it could also promote truck drivers to travel safely with livestock on our roads.

"Chickens have the same capacity as a cat, a dog or a human, they are a very intelligent animal," she said.

In a poll conducted by Today Tonight, 74% of the 310 participants said no to supporting a permanent memorial for the chickens killed in the crash.