23°
News

Pollies join mayor in call for independent review of floods

Claudia Jambor
| 23rd May 2017 11:14 AM Updated: 1:08 PM
An aerial photograph of floodwaters engulfing residential housing in central Lismore, New South Wales, Friday, March 31, 2017. The Wilsons River breached its banks early this morning flooding, the far-northern NSW town. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
An aerial photograph of floodwaters engulfing residential housing in central Lismore, New South Wales, Friday, March 31, 2017. The Wilsons River breached its banks early this morning flooding, the far-northern NSW town. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 1.10pm: POLITICIANS have thrown their support behind launching an independent review into the March 31 floods following Lismore Mayor, Isaac Smith's calls for a review earlier today.

The call for a review has attracted bipartisan agreement from the Members for Page and Richmond.

Nationals Page MP Kevin Hogan said a review would be an important step to examine and improve flood response by emergency services, government and communities. 

"The review needs to be headed by someone who is independent and has the skills and insight in this area. I am sure there are a number of people with these qualities," Mr Hogan said.

A retired judge was suggested by Labor Richmond MP Justine Elliot as someone with appropriate experience to lead the review.

Ms Elliot in Parliament yesterday implored the Coalition to provide more support for flood-affected communities.

She called on the Prime Minister and State Premier to return to the region and "sit down with our community and business leaders, hear their stories and hear about the action needed, and help us to recover and rebuild".

 

TUESDAY 11.15am: MAYOR of Lismore, Isaac Smith is calling for an independent review into the March 31 floods to ensure more effective preparation, response and recovery for future natural disasters.

While no lives were lost in the Lismore floods, Cr Smith pointed to deaths in region's north that warrant closer analysis of the entire event, from warnings leading up to the floods through to response and recovery.

"The tragedies up in Murwillumbah to the north mean that there needs to be some more scrutiny over what happened through this whole event for our region and that will have implications for Lismore as well," Cr Smith said.

"We need to have somebody come in and ask some of those hard questions but get the best information from the services that were involved.

"Then we can prepare properly for the next (flood)."

Cr Smith said he'd prefer somebody independent of local organisations to head a review.

The Mayor's calls for an independent review come as emergency services undertake their own reviews and debriefs into the disaster.

 

Lismore councillor Isaac Smith has been preselected as Labour candidate for Lismore at the 2015 NSW election. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Lismore councillor Isaac Smith has been preselected as Labour candidate for Lismore at the 2015 NSW election. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Emergency services debrief, review floods

Flood forums hosted by the SES have assisted the service in identifying areas for improvement to their community flood response and preparation.

The SES's public communications is one aspect of the floods Richmond/Tweed deputy controller Wayne Pettit said the would be assessing as part of its review process.

In particular, Mr Pettit cited concerns about the wordiness of the service's public broadcasts, which media are asked to read verbatim.

"If we can better word our warnings and our bulletin products so that people understand them that is a huge improvement in itself," Mr Pettit said.

 

Brett Grainger, of South Lismore, helps to clean up town.
Brett Grainger, of South Lismore, helps to clean up town. Marc Stapelberg

When rolling out evacuation orders in Lismore's CBD on Thursday, March 30, Mr Pettit said their were "mixed messages" about how SES volunteers treated store operators.

"I understand there was some people say that message was much more forceful than (others) and that's a part of the things we are looking into," he said.

Richmond Local Area Command's Commander Superintendent Greg Martin has played a significant role in emergency service debriefings and on-going reviews.

He said communications, such as flood warnings, could be to be simplified similarly to the Rural Fire Service colour-coded fire danger warning.

RELATED

What have we learnt from the Lismore floods?

Why were we caught out by the floods?

SES respond to rising anger over floods

Is it time Lismore implemented a city flood plan?

Cr Smith also floated the idea of implementing a compulsory flood plan for the city with heads of emergency services earlier this month.

"We really need a plan that includes everyone to make sure that everyone knows what to do when preparing for or recovering from a flood," Cr Smith said.

"I really believe that there's some more flood mitigation that we can do but there's better ways we can work together with the organisations we have in place to make sure the right information gets out to people now."

Cr Smith discussed the plan with Commander Supt Greg Martin, who took stock of Cr Smith's suggestion and said he would explore an evaluation of existing flood management plans.

"I take (Cr Smith's) lead so therefore as the local emergency operations controller its incumbent upon my self to drive that process with the local emergency management committee," Commander Supt Martin said.

 

Floods Aerial Views Lismore Photo David Nielsen / Northern Star
Floods Aerial Views Lismore Photo David Nielsen / Northern Star David Nielsen
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  floods 2017 independent review isaac smith lismore city council lismore floods northern rivers flood northern rivers natural disaster

Bring the Ski Jump to Lismore, says MP

Bring the Ski Jump to Lismore, says MP

PAGE MP and Lismore mayor say if Lennox Head doesn't want the proposed Ski Jump, then bring it to Lismore.

Pollies join mayor in call for independent review of floods

An aerial photograph of floodwaters engulfing residential housing in central Lismore, New South Wales, Friday, March 31, 2017. The Wilsons River breached its banks early this morning flooding, the far-northern NSW town. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

"There needs to be more scrutiny over what happened," mayor says

Pencil in annual leave: Jetstar flights sale on now

There are many escape-to-paradise options with Jetstar's sale.

Cheap flights out of here just before winter starts.

Climbing for Lismore flood fundraiser

The 2017 Lismore Flood

SCU student to climb Mont Blanc for Lismore.

Local Partners

Bring the Ski Jump to Lismore, says MP

PAGE MP and Lismore mayor say if Lennox Head doesn't want the proposed Ski Jump, then bring it to Lismore.

Climbing for Lismore flood fundraiser

The 2017 Lismore Flood

SCU student to climb Mont Blanc for Lismore.

First female superhero film in 12 years

AMAZON: Actress Gal Gadot in a scene from the film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman opens next Thursday

Stories Troy Cassar-Daley carries around

LEGEND: Troy Cassar-Daley after receiving the Golden Guitar Award for Album of the Year during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

You can see him in Ballina this weekend

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

19 dead, 59 injured after nail blast: Ariana Grande concert

NINETEEN people have been killed and at least 59 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

First female superhero film in 12 years

AMAZON: Actress Gal Gadot in a scene from the film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman opens next Thursday

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69km from Casino and 100km from Yamba or Lismore, makes for a great escape...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Contemporary home in a boutique community

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!