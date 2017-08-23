25°
Lismore man to face hearing over indecently assaulting 13 y/o

Hamish Broome
| 23rd Aug 2017 3:20 PM
The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

A LISMORE man will face a Local Court hearing in November over the alleged indecent assault of girl, 13.

David Roger Adam Orams, 32, is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault in company, indecently assaulting of a person under 16, and three counts of possessing child abuse material.

Orams was arrested and charged on November 8 last year alongside an alleged co-offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was refused bail and has been held on remand in custody since his arrest.

Court documents state that police located three hard drives containing child abuse material as well as $12,000 in cash suspected of being stolen while searching his property.

The three counts of indecent assault relate to incidents which allegedly took place between June 1, 2015 and February 28, 2016.

Orams further stands accused of failing to comply with reporting obligations and possessing good suspected of being stolen.

In Lismore Local Court on Tuesday a hearing was set down for November 1

The second person accused of involvement in the offences, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before the court on the same day.

