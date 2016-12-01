Lismore man to appear in court over online harassment

AFTER making serious online threats to a victim, a 51-year-old Lismore Heights man has been served a Future Court Attendance Notice.

Police will allege that in late September the 51-year-old man contacted the victim via a phone call and Facebook, where he threatened to kill the victim, senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

Police will also allege the 51-year-old contacted the victim numerous times in November where threats were made to assault the victim and another Lismore man.

The man is facing two counts of using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and two counts of stalk orintimidate intending fear of physical etc harm.

The 51-year-old will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.