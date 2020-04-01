Lismore man sentenced over dangerous police pursuit

A LISMORE man will spend five months behind bars for evading police after a dangerous pursuit.

Hayden Wayne Hardke, 25, was involved in a police pursuit on January 14 along Ballina Rd, heading towards Goonellabah.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

The vehicle came to rest, and Hardke ran from the scene and evaded arrest.

He was later arrested on January 31 in Goonellabah for a separate matter.

Hardke last week was convicted on three counts of driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, shoplifting less than $2000, resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty, and failing to stop while driving recklessly during a police pursuit.

He was sentenced in Lismore Local Court on Monday to five months imprisonment and will be eligible for release on June 30.

Hardke was also convicted with no penalty imposed for using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on the road, using an uninsured motor vehicle, and for not wearing or securing an approved helmet while riding a motor bike.

Magistrate Jeff Linden also ordered Hardke's licence be disqualified for two years.