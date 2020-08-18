Menu
Christopher Creed has been convicted for possessing this replica pistol in the Lismore CBD.
News

Lismore man learns his fate in court over CBD hold up

Aisling Brennan
18th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A BALLINA man who tried to hold up a man with a replica pistol has been sentenced.

Christopher Creed, 28, was arrested in October after he approached a man in Uralba St, Lismore, and produced a replica pistol, demanding money from him.

When the man refused, Creed allegedly left the scene empty-handed.

Richmond Police District officers found Creed hiding in Crowther carpark before he fled, forcing police to initiate a foot pursuit.

He was later arrested near a toilet block on Keen Street.

Creed last month pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm and demanding property with menaces with intent to steal.

He was sentenced in Lismore Local Court last week to 18 months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of one month.

Magistrate Jeff Linden did not impose a penalty for the firearm charge.

He also convicted Creed on several other separate charges including breaking and entering and larceny with a similar penalty imposed.

