Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Lismore man jailed for indecent assault of 11-year-old girl

Liana Turner
1st Jun 2018 11:00 AM
A LISMORE man has been sent to prison for the indecent assault of an 11-year-old girl.

The 32-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared via video link in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday morning.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a person under 16 years of age in an incident on the Northern Rivers in 2013.

The court heard the abuse lasted for five to 10 minutes, until the girl said she "didn't like it" and told him to stop.

Defence solicitor Phillip Crick said his client's guilty plea prevented the victim from beinig hauled before the court as part of a trial.

"(The incident) does not involve any threats," Mr Crick said.

"It was a plea of guilty, even if it was at a late stage."

But the court heard the girl has still been "required to be consulted" throughout the lengthy process.

The accused had also attempted to reverse his plea, but this was unsuccessful.

Magistrate Jeff Linden handed him an 18 month prison sentence, backdated to April 29, when he was taken into custody.

The sentence will expire in October next year.

Lismore Northern Star

