Lismore man 'incredibly relieved' after murder charge dropped

AN EAST Lismore man who spent nine weeks on remand in prison after being charged with murder walked free yesterday after the charge was withdrawn.

Nick Howland, 61, was said he was "incredibly relieved” after his ordeal.

Police charged Mr Howland after an altercation with a neighbour, David Marriott, on September 2 last year, which ended with Mr Marriott suffering a cardiac arrest and dying.

The pair lived next door to each other in a single storey unit complex on College St, East Lismore.

Mr Howland was initially refused bail and spent nine and a half weeks being moved from prison to prison before he was eventually granted bail in November, after his solicitor Hugh van Dugteren successfully argued he was acting in self defence during a bail hearing.

At a subsequent court appearance Mr van Dugteren described the Crown case as "incredibly weak”.

In his version of events, Howland was attacked "out of the blue” by Mr Marriott, who was almost twice his weight, and held him down by the throat.

Fearing for his life Mr Howland fought back, and struck Mr Marriott several times in the face, and Mr Marriott stopped breathing, turned blue, and later died.

An autopsy report found Mr Marriott died of a heart attack.

It was an expert report from a cardiologist which ultimately cleared Howland's name. It confirmed that Mr Marriott had a prior heart condition which contributed to his death.

Outside court Mr Howland said for a time he felt the wheels of justice were "bogged” during the almost 10 month legal ordeal.

Several friends who accompanied him to court yesterday, whom Mr Howland referred to as "family”, said they had never doubted his innocence.

Asked what he would do now, the keen cyclist said he was planning to "go cycling in the morning” again.