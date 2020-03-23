Sharpened veggie peeler found in man's pants

POLICE ASSAULT: Officers from Richard Police District allege a man was found with a sharpened vegetable peeler in his pants after he was arrested on serious assault charges including spitting at police and violently resisting arrest. FILE PHOTO.

A MAN has been refused bail after police arrested him on Sunday evening following what they allege are serious assault charges.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said the man allegedly threatened the safety of officers and their families, spat an unknown liquid on officers and violently resisted arrest when they attempted to load him into the police vehicle.

Insp Cloake said police were called at 7.30pm on Sunday to a residence in Uralba St, Lismore after receiving multiple calls that a man has assaulted a woman at a social gathering.

"Police attended after they received messages a female has been assaulted and a man had armed himself with a screwdriver," Insp Cloake said.

"When police attended they found a number of people there under the effects of alcohol and possible illicit substances," he said.

"A man could be heard yelling, swearing and acting in a distracted manner and he was asked to leave.

"Then at 8.44pm we received further calls of male kicking and banging on the door of the same unit, he was yelling and screaming and being aggressive."

Insp Cloake said the man attacked the police, who used OC spray twice to subdue the man.

He said man then pumped some liquid from a nearby trolley and aimed the nozzle and squirted it at police.

As police washed OC spray from the man from a nearby tap, the man swallowed some liquid and spat it onto the officer.

"The man sucked in a mouthful of water and commenced spitting with police with the liquid and resisted arrest," Insp Cloake said.

"He refused to get into the police van, was yelling obscenities and making threats to police and their families.

"When police searched the man, in his pants police removed a sharpened vegetable peeler."

Insp Cloake said the man was taken to Lismore police station and charged with a number of offences.

"He has been charged with eight offences including assault and sharpened weapon," he said.

"The man has also been bail refused."